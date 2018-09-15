RAILA ODINGA losing it after forcing NASA MPs to pass UHURU’s 8% tax on fuel as LUO Nyanza MCAs defy him and do the unthinkable

14:35


Sunday September 23, 2018 - It appears that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is losing his firm grip in Nyanza politics after he took an unpopular decision of reining in on NASA MPs to back President Uhuru Kenyatta’s taxes on Thursday.

This is after Homa Bay MCAs defied him and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and ousted their Majority Leader, Richard Ogindo

In a special sitting presided over by the Assembly’s Deputy Speaker, Evans Marieba, the MCAs ousted Ogindo and replaced him with Kanyadoto MCA, Walter Muok, in complete defiance of Raila’s warning to them.

Muok was officially confirmed into office alongside other MCAs who assumed new offices in the new changes.

They include Homa Bay Central MCA, Julius Nyambok, as Deputy Majority Leader.

He took over from nominated MCA, Ruth Ombura.

“Today we mark the end of an era of chest thumping and bragging in this assembly leadership.”

“I am going to use my responsibility in uniting MCAs of this assembly,” said Muok.

