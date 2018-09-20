RAILA ODINGA jnr undergoes a multi million reconstructive surgery in US - He looks cute like a movie star (PHOTO)

Thursday September 20, 2018

-Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son ,Raila Odinga Jnr, has reportedly undergone a reconstructive surgery in the United States that cost him an arm and a leg.





When Junior was young, he underwent facial reconstruction surgery which changed his face completely.





Now since he is planning to venture into politics in 2022, Junior has been forced by circumstances to undergo a reconstruction surgery and he is now looking cute like a movie star.





Junior is married to his beautiful wife, Yvonne Kibukosya.





He married the pretty chick at the Windsor Gold and Country Club in 2011.





Here is his latest photo Raila Odinga Jnr.







