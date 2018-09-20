RAILA ODINGA is an old geezer and i will not follow him blindly like a fool – ODM MP says over fuel tax

Thursday September 20, 2018-

A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP from coastal region has vowed to defy his party leader Raila Odinga's directive on the 16 per cent fuel VAT.





On Tuesday, Raila Odinga whipped all ODM MPs and urged them to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’’s proposal to reduce VAT on fuel by 8 percent from 16 percent.





But speaking after the meeting, Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, said he will not support the President‘s proposal because Kenyans wants zero tax on fuel.





"Kenyans have whipped MPs towards zero VAT on fuel and we will not listen to any other whips. No whip is bigger than Kenyans,” Baya said.





The MP said the VAT had caused his constituency to lose a big investment and will not be party to it.





"I am deeply rooted to my No Vote on 8% VAT and other taxes including the confectionery and housing tax. Today my constituency has lost a big investment because of the VAT for fuel and confectionery sugar tax. These taxes are bad for the country. I will vote no!" he said.



