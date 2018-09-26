RAILA ODINGA feeling uneasy as more MPs continue to defy him-He will regret supporting UHURU’s 8% VAT on fuel

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -NASA leader Raila Odinga is reportedly feeling uneasy after successfully lobbying his MPs to back President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 8% tax of fuel and other petroleum products.





This is as legislators continued to defy him over his stand; a move that prompted him to call for an urgent meeting of ODM top brass yesterday.





In the yesterday’s meeting that was chaired by Raila himself, the conduct of some MPs and Senators was the main agenda.





According to sources privy to the yesterday’s meeting, the central management committee conference sought to address, among other things, party discipline, books of accounts, and review a disciplinary team report on pending cases.





“There is a feeling that if the rebellion is not checked, the party will not be strong.”





“Party loyalty and discipline must be enforced,” said a source privy to the meeting.





The committee comprises Raila, Chairman John Mbadi, and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Organising Secretary Abdikadir Aden, Treasurer Timothy Bosire, Political Affairs Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Parliamentary Group Secretary Gladys Wanga and Director of Elections Junet Mohamed.



