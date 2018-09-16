RAILA ODINGA congratulates UHURU for reducing fuel tax by half - I told Kenyans you will reduce and I was right, I knew it in advance

Sunday September 16, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has lauded a move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to reduce the VAT on fuel by half.





The President proposed the reduction of the levy from 16 per cent to 8 per cent on Friday and sent his corrigenda to the Finance Bill to Parliament for approval.





Speaking during the wedding of former Garissa Governor, Nadhif Jamal's son, Khalid, at Memon Masjid in South C on Saturday, Raila said the reduction will effectively reduce the already skyrocketing cost of living.





The opposition leader said it is now upon Parliament to legislate the proposal and for service providers to reduce fuel prices accordingly.





“After this [year's] budget, Kenyans cried because of 16% VAT, now it has been reduced.”





“The ball is on parliament, we need to balance between development and affordable cost of living, but most importantly is the fight against corruption,” Raila said.





Raila’s sentiments were also echoed by Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, who said fuel is the country's key economic driver so when the price is increased, all the other economies of scale are instantly affected.



