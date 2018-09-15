RAILA now thanks NASA MPs for defying the public to pass the punitive tax measures even as Kenyans cry of the heavy burden

Sunday September 23, 2018 - NASA leader Raila Odinga has thanked legislators under his party, who despite the pressure from members of the public, pushed to pass the Finance Bill, 2018.





In a statement released by his spokesperson, Dennis Onyango , the former Prime Minister lauded the MPs who stood by the party's position during the session that was marred with controversy.





"Raila Odinga wishes to thank all Orange Democratic Movement members of Parliament who observed the principle of party discipline and stood by the Party and NASA’s resolutions to back the Finance Bill in the National Assembly on Thursday.”





"Mr. Odinga, therefore, thanks those members who, despite different concerns, were able to honour their word and commitment to the party and looked at the larger picture in line with the party and the coalition’s dream of finding long-term solutions to the country’s age-old problems," the statement read in part.





This comes even as Kenyans are yet to come to terms with the new tax on fuel and other products and services as they continue to suffer as a result.



