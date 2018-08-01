RAILA ni mkora was siasa, KHALALWE tells LUYHAs and says “Ruto Tosha” (VIDEO)

Monday, September 17, 2018 - Former Ikolomani MP, Boni Khalwalwe, has lashed out at ODM leader, Raila Odinga, calling him a political conman who doesn’t have the agenda of Kenyans at heart.

Boni spoke in a public function attended by Ruto’s PA Farouk Kibet and declared his support for his Presidential ambition in 2022.

Khalwalwe said that Ruto has done great development projects in Luyha-land and he should be the next President in 2022.

According to the former MP, the Presidential elections are not won with “Tibim and Tialala” slogans that Raila is used to.

Listen to Boni attacking Raila Odinga badly and declaring his support for William Ruto.

