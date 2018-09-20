RAILA JUNIOR warns his father, RAILA, to let NASA MPs vote independently on UHURU’s tax proposal-Kenyans are watching

Thursday September 20, 2018 -Raila Junior, son of NASA leader Raila Amollo Odinga, has sharply differed with his father on the proposed 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products.





Arguing on Twitter, Raila junior said the VAT on fuel will make the life difficult for the majority of Kenyans.





To show how serious he is about President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal, Junior approached his father and aired his views with the hope that the old man would stop trying to influence how the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition MPs would vote when the revised tax Bill returns to the House this afternoon.





"I have given Raila Odinga my views against the 8% rise in VAT and expressed reasoning for MPs to vote independently," Raila Junior tweeted.





Junior had criticised his father for forcing NASA MPs to vote in support of among other things, Uhuru’s 8% VAT on fuel.



