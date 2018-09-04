RAILA is a prophet! See what is happening in Murang’a! He warned them but they said they can’t listen to a ja-LUO who knows nothing

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is on record opposing the construction of the Sh6.8 billion Northern Water Collector Tunnel designed to address the chronic water shortage in Nairobi and its environs.





In a statement in October, 2016, Raila Odinga who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader said the project will turn parts of Muranga County into a desert and residents will start fighting for water.





“The secrecy surrounding this project is by design.”





“Even the Jubilee Government knows it is a bad project.”





“It will turn Murang'a, Garissa, Ukambani and Tana Delta regions into deserts within five years of implementation," Raila said.





However, Jubilee Party rabid dogs led by Muranga County Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, attacked Raila Odinga saying he should leave Muranga County alone.





But almost two years after Raila’s remarks, Muranga residents are savaging for water like rats thanks to the water tunnels.





On Tuesday, the residents asked the Government to stop the construction of the water tunnels because it is making the region a semi desert.





Remember Jakom warned them 2 years ago.



