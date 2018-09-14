RAILA given Head of State treatment complete with ADC during his trip to Ghana for KOFI ANNAN’S burial (PHOTOs)

, , , , 08:19


Friday, September 14, 2018 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was accorded a Head of State treatment during his trip to Ghana for the burial of former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan.

A uniformed officer, whose uniform resembles that of Ghanaian Aide De Camps given to visiting Heads of States, was seen standing behind the former Prime Minister throughout the ceremony.

Raila represented Uhuru in Ghana and maybe that’s why they deemed it fit to give him the same treatment as they would have accorded Uhuru himself.

Baba, as he is fondly referred to, seems to enjoying the fruits of the famous ‘Hand-Shake’ or is it ‘hand-Cheque) with Uhuru.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our free tips on 11 football matches played today where you can make over Sh10,000 from just Sh300.

Friday, September 14, 2018 - After the much frowned upon international break, all the major leagues in the world resume today and it’s a...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno