Racist Chinese man caught on camera calling UHURU a ‘Monkey’ and insulting Kenyans arrested! He is called LIU JIAQI (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - Chinese man caught making racist comments against Kenyans has been arrested and is set to be deported.





From the shocking video, the Chinese national who has been identified as Liu Jiaqi, said Kenyans are poor, black and smelly monkeys.





He went on to brag that there is nothing Kenyans can do about it.





However, he was arrested just minutes after the video went viral online at his residence in Ruiru.





He was working at Sonlik (K) Limited, a Chinese company that sells motorcycles in Ruiru.





The video sparked outrage among Kenyans with some demanding to know where he stays so that they can go and teach him a lesson.





The Immigration Department has confirmed his arrest and impending deportation.





“Chinese National by the Name Liu Jiaqi who was captured on video yesterday using abusive words has been arrested.”





“His work permit has been canceled and will be…



