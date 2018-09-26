Punda Amechoka! Kenyans back ALSHABAAB’s plan to attack Parliament as they decry high taxation.Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 05:54
Wednesday, September 26, 2018-A story on Al-Shabaab’s planned attack on Parliament received a lot of support from Kenyans who want the terror group to go ahead and make real their threats.
The story was carried out in the local media and the comments prove that Kenyans are tired of the leaders they elected to represent them.
Former NTV journalist Yassin Juma shared screen shots of the comments saying, “Kenyans back AlShabaab plot to attack Parliament #TanoTerror
#PundaAmechoka”
Just sample these comments.
