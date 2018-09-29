Punda amechoka! EKURU AUKOT now begins collecting signatures to support RAILA-Some MPs may be fired in the process

Saturday September 29, 2018- Former Presidential aspirant and Thirdway Alliance Kenya party leader, Ekuru Aukot, has put into action his call for a referendum to change the Constitution by commencing collection of required one million signatures.





Aukot wants a referendum to reduce the number of MPs from the current 416 to only 194 in order to reduce the amount of salaries the extra MPs gobble.





Speaking in Thika Town and Nairobi where he went to woe the public to sign his referendum bid dubbed Punguza mizigo (ease the burden), Aukot said the new Constitution had opened room for overrepresentation, stating that it was time to reduce number of political seats and tone down the wage bill since the country was caving in.





"We want to address overrepresentation by reducing number of members of the National Assembly from the current 416 to 194 to reduce the amount of salaries paid and the money channeled to national development projects," said Aukot.





He noted that the initiative would save Kenya over sh30 billion.





NASA leader Raila Odinga is also rooting for a Constitutional change to scrap off unnecessary posts to save the country some money as well as expand the executive and shrink the legislature.



