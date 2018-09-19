PUMWANI nurses support MIKE SONKO and say doctors are behind the infants' deaths – They are arrogant and lazy

Wednesday September 19, 2018

-Nurses at Pumwani Maternity Hospital have blamed doctors over the deaths of 12 infants over the weekend.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the nurses accused the hospital's consultants of failing in their work.





"We need assistance and consultants should take responsibility to aid our hospital. From September 14 to today, there have been 126 cesarean section deliveries, 83 were elective (alternative to natural birth) and the consultants have only done five." One of the nurses told the media.





The nurse said they are in most cases tired and stressed because specialists come for work for some few hours and then leave.





“Consultants are supposed to run the second theatre because the first one is overloaded,” the nurse said.





"Without the second theatre running there is a workload on cesarean sections in the labour ward, therefore, causing a backlog of mothers in labour wards," he added.



