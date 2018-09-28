Prominent lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR reveals why JACQUE MARIBE may end up in prison , things are not easy as she thinks.

Friday, September 28, 2018

-Citizen TV’s anchor, Jacque Maribe, is in trouble after her fiance, Jowi, was linked to the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, the 28 year old lady who was killed at her apartment in Kilimani.





Crucial leads links Jowi to the cold blood murder that has shocked the Country.





Jacque Maribe has recorded a statement after detectives found out that the car Jowi used when he accessed Monica’s apartment to commit the murder belonged to her.





She was also housing Jowi at her house in Langata.





Kiprokir has given two reasons why Jacque Maribe may end up in Kamiti as detectives try to unveil the murder of Monica.





According to the prominent lawyer, in criminal law, if you knowingly assist in any way a person who murders by providing a car like Jacque Maribe did, you will be charged with murder.





If you didn’t have prior knowledge about the murder but you assisted the suspect in creating an albi, you will be charged with accessory to murder.





On conviction for murder, the sentence is death and if you are convicted for accessory for murder, the sentence is life imprisonment.





Here’s Donald Kipkorir’s tweet revealing what might happen to Jacque Maribe as she stares at a possible jail term.







