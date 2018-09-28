Prominent lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR reveals why JACQUE MARIBE may end up in prison , things are not easy as she thinks.

, , , , 03:54

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Friday, September 28, 2018-Citizen TV’s anchor, Jacque Maribe, is in trouble after her fiance, Jowi, was linked to the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, the 28 year old lady who was killed at her apartment in Kilimani.

Crucial leads links Jowi to the cold blood murder that has shocked the Country.

Jacque Maribe has recorded a statement after detectives found out that the car Jowi used when he accessed Monica’s apartment to commit the murder belonged to her.

She was also housing Jowi at her house in Langata.

Kiprokir has given two reasons why Jacque Maribe may end up in Kamiti as detectives try to unveil the murder of Monica.

According to the prominent lawyer,  in criminal law, if you knowingly assist in any way a person who murders  by providing a car like Jacque Maribe did, you will be charged with murder.

If you didn’t have prior knowledge about the murder but you assisted the suspect in creating an albi, you will be charged with accessory to murder.

On conviction for murder, the sentence is death and if you are convicted for accessory for murder, the sentence is life imprisonment.

Here’s Donald Kipkorir’s tweet revealing what might happen to Jacque Maribe as she stares at a possible jail term.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno