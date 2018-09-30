Probably this Kenyan LADY is looking for a man to pay her for SEX, See the PHOTOs she splashed online.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 08:09
Sunday, September 30, 2018-Young Kenyan ladies these days have taken prostitution to another level.
They don’t line up in the cold streets of Koinange and River-Road looking for clients.
They just splash their flesh online and wait for thirsty men to contact them.
We should blame this madness on poor parenting and high cost of living.
Check out the crazy photos that this lady posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST