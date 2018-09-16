Prides comes before a fall! Taj Mall owners begs DCI KINOTI to arrest those who gave him permits to construct the house on a road

Sunday September 16, 2018 - The owner of the demolished Taj Mall, Ramesh Gorasia, has asked the Director of Criminal Investigations Department (DCI), George Kinoti, to investigate Nairobi City Council officers who issued him with permits and licenses when he constructed the building in the 90s.





Addressing journalists after his multibillion house was brought down on Saturday, Ramesh who o nce dared the Government to flatten Taj Mall now Airgate, was a pale shadow of himself.





He scratched his chin, stared blankly into the air before humbly displaying two humongous files of documents which he claimed were issued in 1995 for approvals.





He says that it is wrong to demolish this mall that the Government purportedly say was built on a road reserve.





Gorasia wondered why the County Government has been receiving land rates from him all along if indeed the building was put up illegally, reiterating that the Government was frustrating investors.





“Here are legal payments which have been made to authority every time.”





“All documents are here, I'm taking to DCI, let them do investigations," Ramesh stated.



