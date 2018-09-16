Popular Kenyan GAY narrates how Dr. EDDY MURIITHI, a doctor at Nairobi Hospital, assaulted him in his house after SEX.

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Popular Kenyan gay, Robert Wanyoike, who is popularly known as Robbettah, has narrated how Dr Eddy Muriithi, owner of Mekam Pharmacy and a doctor at Nairobi Hospital, assaulted him after sex.





The gay doctor had called Robbettah for paid sex at his house in Upperhill.





He arrived at 5PM and they enjoyed each other until 9PM.





Robbettah told the doctor that it was getting late and he needed to go home and that’s when hell broke loose.





Dr Muriithi started assaulting Robbettah , forcing him to scream for help.





He threw him out of his house, gave him 300 bob and ordered the watchman to close the gate.





Robbettah was forced to sleep at a friend’s house along Ngong Road after the Nairobi Hospital based doctor assaulted him and kicked him out of his house at night like a dog.





The popular gay who recently revealed that he only sleeps with filthy rich men exposed the doctor on his official Instagram page here>>>





This is how he narrated the ordeal.





“ It sucks to hear such people really exist in our society 😔 😭 ...I visited this guy,Eddy Murithi,owner of Mekam pharmaceutical and allegedly a Doctor at Nairobi Hospital (0722801959) in Upperhill on 24th of August ...I got to his mansion and he wanted me to crossdress ..so I went to the bathroom and did my make up and wore my wig with a long black sport tshirt 💦 .. it was like 5pm..we had sex upto 9pm and All hell broke out!!! (I hope this story will change someones life) he had cum almost three times and now he wanted me to give him a blowjob!!





I was really running late and I couldn't do that coz the niggah takes like 40mins to cum (note we were on 4th round!!) I tried to get out of bed but he later slapped me and pushed my neck toward his dick! I tried to defend my self but couldn't coz he was hold my head and it was painful and the same day I had traveled and got to Nairobi around 3PM!!... when I reached out to my phone he grabbed it and threw it down...I started getting paranoid and ran to the bathroom coz I had left almost all my stuffs there when I was preparing before sex..he followed me in and pushed me to the bathtab ..there was a metallic soap dish that bruced my hand deeply and that's how I got the scar on the picture! ! I told him enough was enough and I started screeming..he pulled me out of the house I had removed my wig and had wore a short.





My phone screen had broken (iphone 8+) he gave me sh.300 and the watchman closed the gate!! I was not familiar with the area at night so I asked my way and walked upto green mall whatever in ngong road ..I slept at a friend and went home the next day!! So later I asked him to top me up with 10k to fix the screen and the software coz iphone 8+ screen costs 55k he has refused and threatened me that all his friends know what happened and there is nothing I can do!!!





So now you probably think my…



