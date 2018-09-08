Popular Jubilee MP left high and dry after spending Ksh 10 Million on a City socialite, SEX will kill Waheshimiwa.

, , , 05:03

Saturday, September 8, 2018-Here’s a juicy gossip in the corridors of power about a popular Jubilee MP who was left high and dry by a city socialite after spending millions on her.

He allegedly spent Ksh 10 Million on the beauty before being dumped and he is now regretting why he wasted so much money on  her.

She has  cut communication and blocked him on social media after squandering his money.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
