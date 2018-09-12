Popular comedian NJUGUSH reveals his first salary as a TV actor, it’s not rosy as many think.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

-Fast rising comedian, Njugush, has revealed his first salary when he started acting on TV.





The fast rising comedian who is making good cash from online advertisement started acting at the popular Househelps of Kawangware show on KTN before he quit to concentrate on solo career.





Njugush revealed that the first salary he got when he acted on TV was Ksh 2, 800.





The producer paid him peanuts claiming that he was giving him exposure.





The witty comedian was responding to a fan’s tweet.









Another fan asked, “ Per day ama” and Njugush answered, “per month ….. malipo main ilikuwa platform.”





