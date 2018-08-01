Pombe haina adabu! Look at this mzee who blocked a road and started talking shit like a kid to other motorists (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Videos 05:48
Monday, September 17, 2018 - This drunk mzee blocked a road and when other motorists confronted him, he started talking shit like a small kid.
Sometimes when you get drunk, just take a taxi home.
You may land in trouble because of your stupidity.
Check out this video and see how alcohol can make a grown up man stupid.
The Kenyan DAILY POST