Police now absolve OBADO’s PA, MICHAEL OYAMO, as DNA confirms the Governor was the real father of Sharon’s baby

Thursday September 20, 2018 -Detectives are now pursuing a different angle in the cruel murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, in light of the new evidence derived from the DNA test on her unborn baby.





This is after DNA confirmed that Migori Governor Okoth Obado was the real father of the seven months old baby that Sharon was carrying before she met her untimely death in the hands of assassins.





The detectives have now absolved the Governors PA, Michael Oyamo, as the father of Sharon’s unborn baby.





“There are 99.99+pc more chances that Zacharia Okoth Obado is the biological father of the donor of the DNA generated from the foetus, that is Sharon Belyne Otieno’s child,” the statement reads.

“Michael Juma Oyamo is excluded as the biological father of the foetus,” the statement added.

Police now believe that Sharon’s murder was not the work of a killer seeking the macabre thrill of taking human life, but of a person with a clear motive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST







