PLO LUMUMBA leaves Kenyans confused with his comments about the gruesome murder SHARON OTIENO (LOOK)

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - The brutal murder of Rongo University Student, Sharon Otieno, has continued to illicit reactions from different quarters.





Sharon was seven months pregnant with Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s baby.





It’s alleged that the Governor had told her to get rid of the baby but she refused.





The Governor then tasked his PA, Michael Oyamo to take care of the ‘mess’

Obado’s PA has since been arrested and is helping detectives with investigations.





PLO, who is renowned for his oratory skills, has once again discombobulated Kenyans with his comments on this despicable act.





Check out his tweet below.