Please, Usirudi Na Deni Tafadhali-Kenyans beg UHURU not to sign any loan deal while in New York (TWEETS)

Wednesday, September 26, 2018-President Uhuru is currently in New York attending the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73)

Aware of the president's appetite for loans, Kenyans have pleaded with Uhuru not borrow or sign any loan deal while in New York.

Uhuru’s ratings have hit rock bottom after he signed into law the controversial Financial Bill 2018 that will see Kenyans dig deeper into their pockets to make ends meet as the government increased taxes on various items to raise money to offset loans.

Uhuru took to twitter to update Kenyans on his activities at the UN General Assembly sparking a backlash.

