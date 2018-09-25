PHOTOs of SUSAN NJERI, the LADY who intentionally infected her neighbor’s kid with HIV

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - A 27-year old woman has been arraigned in court and charged with intentionally transmitting HIV to her neighbor’s baby.





The lady identified as Ms Susan Njeri transmitted the virus to the nine-month old baby by breastfeeding the infant despite the fact the she knew her status.





The child’s mother had left the infant under the care of Ms Njeri who is her neighbor to attend to a pressing issue.





However, the mother of the baby was not aware that Ms Njeri was HIV positive.

When the infant started crying she decided to breastfeed it.





Neighbors who knew her status found her breastfeeding the baby and raised an alarm leading to her arrest.





The incident happened in Gichobo, Njoro Sub County around September 18th





Her plea for bail was rejected and she will be remanded in Njoro Police Station with the case slated for mention on October 2nd.





According to Section 14 of the HIV and AIDS Control Act, a person living with HIV who knowingly and recklessly places another person at risk of becoming HIV infected commits an offense which upon conviction can attract a penalty not exceeding Sh500,000 or imprisonment for a…



