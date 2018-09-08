PHOTOs of OKOTH OBADO’s PA, MICHAEL OYAMO, the man who plotted SHARON OTIENO’s death

Wednesday, September 8, 2018 - Michael Oyamo, the personal assistant of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was arrested for plotting the murder of Sharon Otieno, a lady who had an affair with the Governor.

Sharon’s affair with Okoth Obado flopped after he impregnated and dumped her.





The 2nd Year University lady started blackmailing the Governor and threatening to expose him in the media.





Sharon was planning to expose Okoth Obado through Daily Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor.





Michael lured Sharon and Barrack Oduor to their death after he invited them to a meeting.

Kidnappers emerged from the blues and abducted them.





Barack managed to jump out of the moving vehicle but Sharon was not lucky.





The kidnappers, who had been hired by Okoth Obado and his PA, killed Sharon and dumped her body in the forest.





