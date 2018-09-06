PHOTOs of the men that NAMWAMBA’s wife, PRISCAH, was having SEX with behind his back, including a Pastor.

Thursday, September 6, 2018 - It’s no longer a rumour that the marriage between former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, Priscah Mwaro has flopped.





Infidelity was the main cause of divorce between Ababu and Priscah.





Although Priscah has been trying to play victim, she has been cheating on Ababu with multiple sex partners.





At her workplace at Kengen where she is an Administrative Assistant, she was involved in an affair with a junior Procurement Officer called Charles Wainana.





Even after Charles was transferred to Sondu Miriu Power Station in Homa Bay County, their illicit affair continued.





Other men who have been involved in sexual affairs with Ababu’s randy wife Priscah include one Nyambane Onsarigo, a supposed Pastor Jerry Patrick, shoe vendor Martin, one Nick who is a dance trainer with JossyZumba where she goes for fitness classes and even a friend’s husband that works for Zuku





Contrary to media reports that Priscah dumped Ababu, we are reliably informed that Ababu is the one who chased her out of their matrimonial home late last year because of her randy behaviours.





She has been sending emissaries to…



