PHOTOs of LAWRENCE, one of the main suspects in the murder of SHARON OTIENO, he looks so deadly.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - A former Member of the County Assembly (MCA) was arrested over the murder of Okoth Obado’s clandestine lover, Sharon Otieno.





Police are treating Lawrence Mula as a main suspect in the cold blood murder of the young University lady that shocked the Country.





He will be detained for 14 more days as detectives continue with investigations.





Lawrence went into hiding after he was adversely mentioned in the murder case before detectives caught up with him.





The guy looks so deadly.





See these photos.