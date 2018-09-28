PHOTOs of JACQUE MARIBE’s killer fiance and a sexy Kenyan female politician emerge, did he smash her goodies too?

Friday, September 28, 2018

-Jacque Maribe’s killer fiance, Jowe, has been the discussion after he was linked to the death of Monica Kimani, the 28 year old lady who was killed in cold blood at her apartment in Kilimani.





Netizens have been digging up on Jowe’s private life and what exactly he does for a living.





Jowi has been described by ladies who have interacted with him as a notorious play-boy who lives off women.





He targets rich single ladies like Jacque Maribe and confuses them with fake lifestyle and good sex.





Although Jowe has been masquerading as a security expert, he is just a club bouncer and guard for hire.





Last year during elections, Former Taita Women Rep, the sexy Joyce Lay, hired Jowe to guard her during campaigns.





Joyce Lay’s special appetite for young men like Jowe is well known in the political circles.





Her mzungu husband divorced her over infidelity and told the court that their marriage cannot be salvaged.





Kenyans on social media are predicting that the notorious play-boy Jowe might have smashed Joyce Lay.





Here are photos of Joyce Lay and Jowe that have surfaced.







