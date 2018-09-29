PHOTOs of JACQUE MARIBE’s killer fiance, JOWI, enjoying slay queens, he confused JACQUE with good “NJITI”

, , , , 07:50

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Saturday, September 29, 2018-Jacque Maribe’s  killer fiance, Jowi, is a notorious play-boy who has been hopping from one woman to another.

He has mastered the skills of confusing ladies and driving them  crazy with empty promises and good sex.

Jowi is a popular face in Nairobi’s high end clubs where he met Jacque Maribe and lured her with good dick.

We came across these photos of Jowi enjoying slay queens like a real MVP.

This guy’s body count must be   too high.

See these pics.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno