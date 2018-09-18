PHOTOs of JACK, the Man who was driving the car that was used by SHARON's kidnappers, he has been arrested.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

- A man who was driving the Toyota Fielder that was used by kidnappers to abduct the late Sharon Otieno has been arrested.





Jack Gombe, a taxi driver in Migori Town, is believed to be the man who was driving the car used by the ruthless kidnappers when Sharon and Daily Nation Journalist were abducted.





Police have termed Jack’s arrest as a breath-through because he will give crucial information that will lead to the arrest of other suspects involved in the murder of the 26 yr old University lady.





Here are photos of Jack, who is among the main suspects in Sharon’s murder.











