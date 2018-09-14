PHOTOs of the hotel where OBADO used to smash SHARON, they even had a special room

Friday, September 14, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has been on the spotlight after the death of 26 year old University lady, Sharon Otieno.





Sharon was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a forest after she was kidnapped.





Obado has confessed that he had an affair with Sharon but he has distanced himself from her brutal death.





It has now emerged that Obado met Sharon regularly for sex escapades at Imperial Hotel in Kisumu.





The hotel’s management was aware of Sharon’s affair with Obado because they regularly checked in to the hotel to have a good time.





They even had a special executive room where they met for their usual sex escapades.





In April during the Devolution Conference in Kakamega, Obado and other Governors were checked in at Acacia Hotel in Kisumu.





Sharon travelled to Kisumu and checked in at Imperial Hotel using the Governor’s name.





They allowed her in because they had seen her make frequent visits to the hotel with the Governor.





The Imperial Hotel management called Obado saying,





“Welcome your Excellency to our hotel,”





Obado couldn’t understand what the management was talking about because he was at Acacia Hotel with other Governors.





The hotel’s manager called Obado and informed him that Sharon had checked into “your usual room”.





Sharon later called the Governor and informed him that she was at the hotel waiting for…



