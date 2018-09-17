PHOTOs of funeral of the late SHARON OTIENO’s baby, politicians kept off the burial.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 09:02
Monday, September 17, 2018 - When the late Sharon was kidnapped, tortured and her body dumped in a forest, she was 7 months pregnant.
The ruthless killers didn’t spare Sharon’s unborn baby after stabbing it 8 times.
A burial of the late Sharon’s baby was held on Friday and only close family members and friends attended.
Here are the photos.
