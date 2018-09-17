PHOTOs of funeral of the late SHARON OTIENO’s baby, politicians kept off the burial.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - When the late Sharon was kidnapped, tortured and her body dumped in a forest, she was 7 months pregnant.

The ruthless killers didn’t spare Sharon’s unborn baby after stabbing it 8 times.

A burial of the late Sharon’s baby was held on Friday and only close family members and friends attended.

Here are the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

