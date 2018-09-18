PHOTOs of the Car that the kidnappers used to abduct SHARON before torturing her to death.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

-A car that was used by kidnappers to abduct the late Sharon Otieno and journalist Barack Oduour has been detained and the driver arrested.

The Toyota Fielder, KCL 481K, has been operating as a taxi in Migori town.





The taxi driver, Mr Jack Gombe, was also arrested as detectives try to unveil the mystery surrounding the death of the 26 year old University lady.





Police believe the arrest of the taxi driver and detention of the car used by the kidnappers is a breakthrough in the case.





The taxi driver, who operates in Migori, is said to be the man behind the wheel when Sharon and journalist Barrack Oduor were kidnapped.





He will give crucial information that will lead to the arrest of more suspects involved in the death of Sharon.





Here’s a photo of the car used to kidnap Sharon Otieno and the man who was driving it.







