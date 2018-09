PHOTOs of 4 police officers linked to robbery with violence in Nakuru, they are dangerous thugs.

The nine were arrested following a robbery which occurred at Olenguone on 14/09/2018 during which the robbers dropped the magazine of a Jericho pistol with fifteen rounds of ammunitions. One of the officers arrested was found with a pistol without a magazine which is suspected to be the one found at the scene of crime.

The other civilian suspects arrested are:-

Mr. Patrick Kimani Ndungu

Mr. Cosmas Kipkurui Koech

Mr.John Muthama Gathecha

Mr. Douglas Kiplangat Kirui

Mr. Samuel Gagiri Nderitu

Mr.Benard Kipkorir Cheruyiot

Mr.Geoffrey Cheruyiot Terer