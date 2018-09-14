PHOTOs of 4 police officers linked to robbery with violence in Nakuru, they are dangerous thugs.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Flying Squad Detectives yesterday arrested eleven suspects among them four Police officers namely No. 88882 PC Arthur Murithi of Directorate of Criminal Investigations attached at Molo, No. 113243 Police constable Moses Ouma Nyamanga of Mau Summit Police Station, Administrations Police Constable Ezekiel Kipkoskei of Kuresoi North AP camp and No.225655 APC(Driver) Felix Korir of Administration Police Service attached at Kamara Divisional Headquarters for the offence of robbery.



The nine were arrested following a robbery which occurred at Olenguone on 14/09/2018 during which the robbers dropped the magazine of a Jericho pistol with fifteen rounds of ammunitions. One of the officers arrested was found with a pistol without a magazine which is suspected to be the one found at the scene of crime.

The other civilian suspects arrested are:-

Mr. Patrick Kimani Ndungu

Mr. Cosmas Kipkurui Koech

Mr.John Muthama Gathecha

Mr. Douglas Kiplangat Kirui

Mr. Samuel Gagiri Nderitu

Mr.Benard Kipkorir Cheruyiot

Mr.Geoffrey Cheruyiot Terer

The Flying Squad Detectives are still in pursuit of other suspects connected with the robbery.





in NakuruCounty armed with guns and stole property of unknown value.