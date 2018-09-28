PHOTOs! Here’s the SLAY QUEEN who has been drugging men in Nairobi Clubs and other major towns.

Friday, September 28, 2018

-A young lady who has been drugging men in Nairobi Clubs and other major towns has been arrested.





The lady who is identified as, Nancy, resides in Nairobi’s Donholm Harambee Sacco estate.





She was arrested after drugging a senior Government official and stealing from him at a club in Kiambu town.





Nancy hangs around popular clubs with her accomplices, where they target men with fat wallets.





They order for drinks and sip them slowly while carefully looking for a potential victim.





Once you invite them to your table, they drug you and empty your pockets.





Nancy and her accomplices have been drugging men around major towns in Kenya like Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Diani and Mombasa.





They steal phones, laptops and ATM cards from their victims after spiking their drinks.





Check out her photos.















