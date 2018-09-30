PHOTOs! Here are 3 LADIES close to JACQUE MARIBE who will be questioned by detectives over MONICA’s murder.

Sunday, September 30, 2018

-Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, was arrested on Saturday evening after detectives probing the murder of Monica found new evidence that links her to the cold blood murder.





The popular anchor whose TV career may end up in the gutter will appear in Court on Monday after spending the weekend at Gigiri police station.





Detectives will also probe three ladies close to Jacque Maribe to give information on what they know about her and Jowi, the key suspect in the murder of Monica.





The three ladies are Hot 96 presenter and Jacque Maribe’s close friend, Shix Kapyenga, Citizen TV news director, Monica Kiragu, and former Citizen TV presenter, Terry-Anne Chebet.





The three were present when Jowi proposed to Jacque Maribe in a colourful ceremony that was broadcasted live on social media.





Infact, they planned with Jowi to surprise Jacque Maribe with the proposal.





The there are expected to give “character evidence” and detectives believe they hold crucial information that will help them in the investigation of Monica’s murder.







