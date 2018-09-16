PHOTO of the week - Men’s favourite, the ever SEXY, Citizen TV’s TALIA OYANDO, puts goodies to full display.

, 17:18


Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Citizen TV’s One Love show host, Talia Oyando, has been making thirsty men go nuts.

She is in her late thirties but her sexy body is like that of a 20 year old.

In this photo that she shared on her IG page, Talia puts her goodies to full display.

The man who samples these goodies is just lucky.

See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 9 football matches played Sunday where you can make over sh 7,000 from just sh300 stake.

Saturday, September 15, 2018 -  We have selected nine football matches played on Sunday where you can make over Sh7,000 from justSh300 s...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno