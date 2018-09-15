Personal Assistant Job in Kenya (100K)

Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for a Personal Assistant position for one of our clients.

Salary: 100,000

Job Summary: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer you will be required to provide support the Chief Executive Officer, Governing Council and the Senior Management team in interactions with internal and external audiences.

You will be responsible for providing executive support and managing the day to day operations of the Office in an efficient and effective manner.

Key responsibilities

· Providing all secretarial, logistic, administrative or executive support tasks that are highly confidential and sensitive.

· Coordinating office management activities for the Chief Executive Officer.

· Research and Information summary

· Presentation design

· Minutes taking including at EXCO & Board Level

· Action item follow up

· Event coordination & Project Management

· Written and verbal communication on behalf of the executive

· PR & Networking for organization & the CEO

· Researching, compiling, assimilating, preparing and maintaining confidential information and sensitive documents, and brief the Chief Executive Officer tor regarding content.

· Reading and screening incoming correspondence and reports and forward appropriate materials to the Chief Executive Officer and Heads of Department for advice and action.

· Contacts management including receiving and screening incoming calls and visitors and alerting the Chief Executive Officer on a need basis.

· Acting as liaison between the Chief Executive Officer, Governing Council, and Heads of Department, by transmitting directives, instructions and assignments and following up on the status of assignments.

· Diary Management. Identifying, anticipating and preparing information requirements for the Chief Executive Officer for meetings, appointments, presentations among others and follow up inward and outwards requests for information, outstanding reports, and correspondence.

· Preparing draft agenda, coordinating meeting attendance and collect materials for meetings, speeches, and conferences; taking minutes and keeping records of proceedings.

· Reviewing, proofreading, and editing documents prepared for the Chief Executive Officer’s signature.

· Inbox Management

· Coordinate and facilitate a seamless and orderly day-to-day operation and execution of the Chief Executive Officer r’s calendar through arranging appointments, meetings, conferences and appropriate meeting rooms.

· Assist with preparation of the office budget, especially in regard to equipment and supply needs.

· Assist with the establishment, revision and maintenance of office procedures and policies.

· Establishing and maintain various filing and records management systems in relation to the Chief Executive Officer’s office.

· Travel Planning & Itinerary Design. Making travel arrangements; preparing itineraries and maintain travel vouchers and records for the Chief Executive Officer and Governing Council.

Minimum job requirements:

For appointment to this position one must have:

· Bachelor’s degree in relevant field.

· Secretarial studies will be an added advantage.

· At least 5 years’ experience in a similar position.

· Must demonstrate proficiency in Ms Word, Ms excel and power point.

· Must be able to demonstrate excellent interpersonal, Public relations, Customer care and Problem solving skills.

· Must have exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

· Discretion and trustworthiness:

· Flexibility and adaptability

· Good oral and written communication skills

· Organisational skills and the ability to multitask

· The ability to be proactive and take the initiative

· Tact and diplomacy

How to Apply:

If you believe your career objectives match this exciting position, please forward your application and detailed C.V stating your current position, remuneration, contact details by 25th September 2018 to the Sheer Logic Management Consultants E- Mail: recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com clearly marking – “Personal Assistant”.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.