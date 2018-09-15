Pastor vomits “Miracle Money” in church, he claims God sent it to him (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - A pastor shocked his congregants after he vomited “miracle money” in church during a Miracle Service.





According to the controversial pastor, he saw a lady who was in desperate need for money when he was preaching.





He told her to empty her handbag and bring it to the pulpit.





The pastor then told his congregants to confirm if the handbag was empty before he started performing the miracle.





After they confirmed it was empty, the pastor sat down and prayed.





After prayers, the money started coming out of his mouth.





He shared a video of the miracle money sent to him by God on his facebook page saying,





“ Last Sunday as i was preaching at the church here in Limpopo, I came across a lady and I saw how so desperately she needed money.





I said mama, stand up, she stood. I asked her, how much do you have in your handbag? She replied 1 Rand 50 cent.





I said empty your handbag, she did, I took the handbag to the congregation and asked them to verify if indeed there was no money inside the handbag.





The congregation verified that there was not even a cent in the bag.





I took the empty bag, I prayed and asked God to fill it up with money and all of a sudden, money started coming out from my mouth.





The congregation was shocked beyond reasoning watching me vomit notes of Rands into the empty bag.





This is not the…



