Parents, Check out your daughters in action at City Space Night Club along Moi Avenue, Lord Jesus (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - Nairobi slay queens have been flocking City Space night club along Moi Avenue to hunt for men who take them home for sleepovers.

They usually start the night by displaying their madness on the dance floor.





Most of these slay queens are young University and College ladies who have left their parents upcountry to toil for school fees as they enjoy the city life.





Here are some photos of the slay queens unleashing their madness at Club City Space that will make parents weep.





See them in the next page



