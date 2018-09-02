Out Tips on Cardiff v Arsenal and 20 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, September 02, 2018 - Arsenal recorded their first Premier League win of the campaign last weekend as they saw off a stuttering West Ham United 3-1 which gave them a much needed boost ahead of today’s clash with Cardiff.





Cardiff are yet to score a single goal in the Premier League so far this season – although they face a Gunners side who have failed to keep a clean sheet.





Arsenal beat Cardiff City 2-0 when the sides last met in January 2014. Arsene Wenger’s side left it late that day with goals from Nicklas Bendtner and Theo Walcott.





You have to go back to February 1961 for Cardiff’s last victory over Arsenal.





Mesut Ozil is available after the German missed last weekend's win through illness while Aaron Ramsey is set to feature against his former club.





Arsenal are showing that they remain a threat in the final third and they could have too much for the Welsh side.





Prediction: Arsenal win but both teams to score.





Check out our tips below.





ENP (15:30) CARDIFF v ARSENAL –GG and Over 2.5





ENC (15:50) BRISTOL CITY v BLACKBURN -1





BE1 (15:30) ANDERLECHT v ANTWERP -1





NL1 (15:30) VITESSE v AJAX AMSTERDAM -2 and over 2.5





FR1 (16:00) SAINT ETIENNE v AMIENS-1





DE1 (16:30) RB LEIPZIG v FOR DUSSELDORF -1 and over 2.5





BR1 (17:00) FLAMENGO v CEARA -1





CH1 (17:00) BASEL v THUN -1





NL1 (17:45) FEYENOORD v NAC BREDA -1 and Over 2.5





AT1 (18:00) SALZBURG v ADMIRA WACKER -1 and Over 2.5





DE1 (19:00) SCHALKE v HERTHA BERLIN –GG





IT1 (19:00) FIORENTINA v UDINESE -1





NO1 (19:00) BRANN v RANHEIM -1





NO1 (19:00) ROSENBORG v HAUGESUND -1





ES1 (19:30) BARCELONA v HUESCA -1 and over 2.5





IT1 (21:30) ATALANTA v CAGLIARI -1 and over 2.5





IT1 (21:30) LAZIO v FROSINONE -1





IT1 (21:30) TORINO v SPAL -1





BR1 (22:00) SPORTRECIFE v PARANA -1 and Under 2.5





PT1 (22:30) PORTO v MOREIRENSE -1 and over 2.5



