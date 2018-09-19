Our Tips on Young Boys v Man United and 8 Champions League matches played today-Make money here.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018- The 2018/2019 Champions League campaign kicked off yesterday with last year’s runners up Liverpool securing a 3-2 win over PSG at Anfield.





Barcelona made easy work of PSV with a 4-0 rout with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick.





Atletico Madrid edged out Monaco 2-1 away in France while Inter Milan stunned Tottenham with a late comeback to secure 2-1 win.





Today, Manchester United take on debutants Young Boys while English Champions, Manchester City host Lyon.





The Red Devils lost to Sevilla in the knockout round of the Champions League last season, while this will be Young Boys' first ever appearance in the group stages of the competition, and they will be hoping for a historic win.





Possible starting lineups:





Young Boys : Von Ballmoos; Mbabu, Wuthrich, Von Bergen, Benito; Sulejmani, Sanogo, Sow, Fassnacht; Hoarau, Ngamaleu.





United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Fred; Rashford, Lukaku, Sanchez





However, United have enough quality and experience in this competition and we fancy the visitors to claim a narrow 2-1 success in Switzerland.





See today’s tips below.





ECL(20:00) AJAX AMSTERDAM v AEK ATHENS 1





ECL(20:00) SHACHTAR DONETSK v HOFFENHEIM -1





ECL(22:00) BENFICA v BAYERN MUNCHEN -2 and over 2.5





ECL(22:00) MANCHESTER CITY v LYON -1





ECL(22:00) REAL MADRID v ROMA -1





ECL(22:00) VALENCIA v JUVENTUS -2





ECL(22:00)VICTORIA PILZEN v CSKA MOSCOW -1X





ECL(22:00) YOUNG BOYS v MAN UNITED -2





Good Luck and get the 100% Bonus












