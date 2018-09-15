Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby County side to Old Trafford to face Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in the EFL Cup third round.





The former Chelsea midfielder has made a positive start to life in management and heads to Old Trafford with his side full of confidence following their 3-1 win over over high-flying Brentford at the weekend.





On the other hand, United’s 1-1 stalemate against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday killed off the momentum that they had worked so hard to build up and this is a perfect opportunity to return to winning ways.





Head To Head:





This will be the 107th meeting between the two clubs, with United winning 46 of the previous encounters, losing 31 and drawing the other 30.





The sides have not faced off in the Premier League since Derby's relegation a decade ago, but they have been paired together regularly in cup competitions since then.





They met at Old Trafford at the turn of the year with the Red Devils winning 2-0 in the FA Cup third round - Jesse Lingard and Lukaku scoring late on.





Prediction:





This is United's to lose and Mourinho is expected to name a strong team.





United are winless in two on home soil and will be desperate for victory to get their season back on track.





We call it 3-1 win for Manchester United.





Check out other tips below.





DE2 (19:30) FC KOLN v INGOLSTADT -1 (1.60)





DE1 (19:30) WEEDER BREMEN v HERTHA BERLIN –GG (1.70)





FR1 (20:00) MONACO v ANGERS -1(1.88)





DE1 (21:30) BAYERN MUNICH v AUGSBURG –over 2.5(1.35)





ENL (21;45) BOURNEMOUTH v BACKBURN -1(1.55)





ENL (OXFORD UNITED v MAN CITY –over 2.5(1.30)





ENL (21:45) MAN UNITED v DERBY –Over 2.5(1.55)





IT1 (22:00) INTER v FIORENTINA -1(1.72)





ES1 (22:00) REAL SOCIEDAD v RAYO VALLECANO -1(1.65)





ES1 (23:00) ATLETICO MADRID v HUESCA -1(1.30)





P.S>> Odds may change.



