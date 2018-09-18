Our tips on Liverpool v PSG and 8 Champions League matches played today- Make good money here

Tuesday, September 18, 2018- The 2018-19 Champions League gets underway in earnest tonight and match day one sees one of the standout fixtures of the group stages take place at Anfield as Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain in their Group C opener.





The Reds made it all the way to the final last season, whereas PSG are still chasing the one trophy their wealthy owner's value above all others, and both sides have won every competitive game they have played so far this term.





Head To Head





These two sides have only met on two previous occasions, both of which came in the 1996-97 Cup Winners' Cup semi-finals.

PSG took complete control of that tie with a 3-0 first-leg win at the Parc des Princes, but their only previous visit to Anfield saw them lose 2-0 - although they still progressed into the final on aggregate.

Both teams are likely to field their strongest possible teams since there are no serious injury concerns so lets go straight to predictions.

Prediction:

Both sides like to play aggressive in attack and their main objective for the match will be to score a goal more. Liverpool scored an average of 3.15 goals per game in the previous Champions League season.

On the other side PSG have scored in all of their last 16 Champions League games, but they have lost last two away Champions League matches.





So our prediction and betting tips for the match Liverpool vs PSG Prediction: Both teams to score .





We expect more than two goals on this match and our second betting pick for the match is Over 2.5 goals .





Both teams have a chance to win this game and we will enjoy in lots of scoring chances.

We expect from Sadio Mane and Kylian Mbappe both to score.

Check out other tips below.





ECL(20:00) BARCELONA v PSV EINDHOVEN -1 and over 2.5





ECL(20:00) INTER MILAN v TOTTENHAM –GG





ECL(22:00) CLUBBRUGGE v BORUSSIA DORTMUND –over2.5





ECL(22:00) GALATASARAY v LOCOMOTIV MOS -1





ECL(22:00) LIVERPOOL v PARIS SG – 1 and Over 2.5/GG









ECL(22:00) MONACO v ATLETICO MADRID -2





ECL(22:00) RED STAR v NAPOLI-2 and GG





ECL(22:00) SCHALKE v PORTO -1X and GG





Good Luck and get your Bonus








