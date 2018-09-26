Our tips on Liverpool v Chelsea EFL Cup clash and 11 games played today where you can make good money

Wednesday, September 26, 2018- Liverpool take on Chelsea tonight in the EFL Cup clash with Chelsea looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to eight matches.





Chelsea dropped their first points of the new Premier League season against West Ham United on Sunday, but the Blues are also undefeated since the opening weekend of the campaign.





The Reds have enjoyed the perfect start to the 2018-19 campaign, with seven wins, 17 goals and four clean sheets coming from their opening seven fixtures. Go Here >>>





This is a game that could go either way depending on the players both managers will field given that they will also face-off in the Premier League over the weekend.





Prediction:





We expect an entertaining encounter on Merseyside, with Liverpool's extra quality in the final third potentially proving to be the difference.





We call it 3-2 to Liverpool. Go Here >>>





Check out other tips below.





FR1 (20:00) MARSEILLE v STRASBOURG -1





ES1 (21:00) LEGANES v BARCELONA-2 and over 2.5





DE1 (BORUSIA M’GLADBACH v EINTRACHT FRANKFURT –GG





DE1 (21:30) DORTMUND v NURNBERG-1 Go Here >>>





EFL (21:45) ARSENAL v BRENTFORD-1





EFL(21:45) LIVERPOOL v CHELSEA -1X





EFL(21:45) WEST HAM v MACCLESFIELD -1





IT1(22:00) JUVENTUS v BOLOGNA -1 Go Here >>>





IT1(22:00) ROMA v FROSINONE -1





FR1(22:00) PSG v REIMS -1 and over 2.5





EFL(22:00) TOTTENHAM v WATFORD -1





ES1(23:00) SEVILLA v REAL MADRID –over 2.5



