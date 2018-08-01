Our tips on Germany v France UEFA Nations League clash - Make good money here today.

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - The inaugural UEFA Nations League starts today in style with a mouth watering clash between the current and the former World Cup champions.





France, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with scintillating performances in Russia, will kick off UEFA's new competition with a tough trip to Munich where they will take on Germany.





France Coach Didier Deschamps practically made no changes to the squad that won the World Cup while his counterpart, Joachim Low, has made new call ups with Manchester City ace Leroy Sane who missed the World cup slot being the latest addition.





While the momentum is with France, Germany will be the more motivated side following their shocking group stage elimination in Russia.





However, Germany’s defence looked ragged in Russia and, up against a team containing Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé, France should have too much for them in Munich.





We call it 2-2 draw.





Other tips.





EUN (19:00) ARMENIA v LIECHTENSTEIN -1 and over 2.5





EUN (21:45) GERMANY v FRANCE 1X or GG





EUN (21:5) LATVIA v ANDORRA -1





EUN (21:45) NORWAY v CYPRUS -1





EUN (21:45) SLOVENIA v BULGARIA -1 or Under 2.5





EUN (21:45) WALES v IRELAND -1 or Under 2.5





BR1 (01:00) FLUMINENSE v VITORIA SALVADOR -1



