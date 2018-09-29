Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018-

Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool and Chelsea, which is a good opportunity to make some cash, while enjoying the action on the pitch.





The Reds hosted the Blues in midweek in the Carabao Cup where Hazard came off the bench to inspire Chelsea to a 2-1 victory at Anfield.





The Reds have a chance to take a revenge as theyseek to preserve their perfect run in the Premier League this season.





Both teams are in brilliant form this season and we expect an interesting and exciting game with lots of scoring chances.





This intriguing encounter at Stamford Bridge really could go either way and the most realistic prediction is that both teams will score .





Check out other tips below.





EPL(17:00) ARSENAL v WATFORD -1 AND GG





EPL(17:00) EVERTON v FULHAM -1 and GG





EPL(17:00) MANCHESTER CITY v BRIGHTON –over 2.5





ENC(17:00) SWANSEA v QPR -1





SCP(17:00) CELTIC v ABERDEEN -1





ES1(17:15) BARCELONA V ATHLETIC BILBAO –OVER 2.5





AT1(18:00) RAPID WIEN v ST. POLTEN -1





FR1(18:15) NICE v PSG –OVER 2.5





BE1(19:15) GENK v ZULTE -1





GR1(19:00) PANATHINAIKOS v PAS GIANNINA -1





IT1(19:00) JUVENTUS v NAPOLI -1





EPL (19:30) CHELSEA v LIVERPOOL –GG





FR1(21:00) LYON v NANTES -1





BE1(21:30) CLUB BRUGGE v CERCLE -1





ES1(21:45) REAL MARID v ATLETICO –GG





PT1(23:00) SPORTING LIBON v MARITIMO.



