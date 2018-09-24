Our tips on Arsenal v Everton and 10 games played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, September 24, 2018 - Arsenal are yet to lose to Everton in the last 24 matches they have played at home against the Toffees.





Their current record reads 20 wins and 4 draws. Go here>>>





The last time Everton defeated Arsenal at home was in 1996 - before Arsene Wenger.





In the last 12 games at the Emirates, Everton has a record 8 loses and 4 draws - the worst by any other team at the Emirates.





While November is always a bogey month for Arsenal, there is no other EPL team that has won more points than Arsenal since 1993 (199 points). Go here>>>





Since 1993, Arsenal have scored a total of 105 goals against Everton, the most any other Premier league team has managed against any other team.





The odds are certainly against Everton. But could Richarlison and former Arsenal star Theo Walcott be the difference for Everton? Go here>>>





Prediction : Arsenal to win and both sides to score





EPL (15:30) WEST HAM V CHELSEA –OVER 2.5





FR1 (16:00) RENNES V PARIS SG-OVER 2.5





IT1 (16:00) BOLOGNS V ROMA –GG





EPL (17:00) ARSENAL V EVERTON-1 AND GG Go here>>>





Dk1 (17:00) FC KOPENHAGEN V NORDSJAELLAND -1





CH1 (17:00) YOUNG BOYS v BASEL –GG





CH1 (17:00) ZURICH V LUZERN -1





EPL (18:00) SALZBURG V RAPID WIEN -1 Go here>>>





SE1 (18:30) MALMO V KALMAR-1





PT1 (20:30) BENFICA V AVES -1





IT1 (21:30) FROSINONE V JUVENTUS -2 AND GG



