OTILE BROWN spotted enjoying a half-naked LADY in a Club, she almost showed everything(PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 07:40
Sunday, September 30, 2018-Vera Sidika’s ex-lover, Otile Brown, was spotted enjoying this half naked lady in a night club.
The lady is called Kate and she is a popular face at XS Millionaire Club along Baricho Road, where she works as a stripper.
Look at Otile Brown’s facial expression, he really felt the warmth that he needed.
Check out this photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST